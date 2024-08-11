2024 Dominican Day Parade marches through NYC today. Check the route, street closures and more.

NEW YORK -- The 42nd National Dominican Day Parade is marching through New York City on Sunday and the sounds of merengue will fill the air.

Crowds will line Sixth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan to watch the colorful floats and dancers.

When does the parade start?

Festivities for the Dominican Day Parade start at noon on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024.

What is the parade route?

The Dominican Day Parade route runs along Sixth Avenue from 36th Street to 55th in Midtown.

Street closures

The New York City Department of Transportation announced these road closures in the vicinity of the parade before, during and after the event at the NYPD's discretion.

Formation:

6th Avenue between 37th Street and 38th Street

36th Street between Broadway and 5th Avenue

38th, 37th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

Route:

6th Avenue between 36th Street and 55th Street

Dispersal:

55th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

55th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

What is this year's theme?

The theme of this year's Dominican Day Parade is "Merengue: Nuestro Ritmo," which translates to "Merengue: Our Rhythm."

According to parade organizers, the history of merengue spans 170 years and the theme "recognizes Merengue as more than just music—it's a vital part of our cultural fabric, embodying joy, resilience, and the community spirit deeply rooted in Dominican identity."

"Over time, Merengue evolved, blending African, Spanish and native rhythms leading to its widespread popularity in the Caribbean. A significant milestone was the incorporation of the accordion in the 1870s, which transformed its sound and made it a fixture at local celebrations."

This year's grand marshals of the parade are members of the merengue band Los Hermanos Rosario.

Last year, for the first time in the parade's history, the president of the Dominican Republic attended and also served as grand marshal.

