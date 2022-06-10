NYC Dept. of Correction due to submit revised plan for reforming troubled Rikers Island

NEW YORK -- Friday marks the deadline for the New York City Department of Correction to submit a revised plan to overhaul Rikers Island.

A federal judge rejected the DOC's plan last month, saying it was too vague.

The department was ordered to provide more details on some of the most critical areas of reform.

If the revised plan is rejected, the Department of Justice says it will petition for a federal takover.

Five detainees have died in Rikers custody this year.