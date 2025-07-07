NYC creating new Department of Sustainable Delivery with e-bike and scooter enforcement

New York City is establishing a new department with the goal of improving street safety and holding delivery app companies accountable for e-bikes and scooters.

The Department of Sustainable Delivery (DSD) will, in part, conduct enforcement against illegal moped, e-bike and scooter riding. It will also ensure commercial cyclists are using safe and legal equipment.

The Adams administration says it is also moving forward with measures to stop reckless driving, including rules that will keep e-bikes and scooters from going faster than 15 mph on city streets.

The DSD will be part of the Department of Transportation.

"The newly created Department of Sustainable Delivery is yet another step that we're taking to support delivery workers, keep pedestrians safe, and hold delivery app companies accountable for placing unrealistic expectations on their workers that put New Yorkers in harm's way," Mayor Eric Adams said. "Today, I'm also renewing my calls, yet again, to our partners in the City Council to pass our long-proposed legislation that will strengthen delivery worker safety and bolster the work of this newly created department — it's time to protect delivery workers and all New Yorkers, once and for all."

"New Yorkers are receiving more deliveries than ever before, and this must happen in a safe and orderly fashion that protects everyone who shares our streets. This new Department of Sustainable Delivery will help us crack down on a range of illegal behavior and hold delivery apps accountable," DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said. "DOT is taking a holistic approach to traffic safety through better street design, education, and now, a new dedicated enforcement team"

The Adams administration is also calling on the City Council to pass legislation that would enable the city to revoke the licenses for certain delivery apps if they require workers to meet unreasonably fast delivery times, among other measures.