New York City small business owners expected to announce yet another lawsuit against congestion pricing

NEW YORK -- New York City's congestion pricing plan is facing another court challenge, this time from small business owners who say it could cripple them.

They are expected to rally Tuesday morning at City Hall to call for the program to be halted until a full environmental impact study is done. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority did an environmental assessment, which critics say isn't as thorough.

Meanwhile, the MTA says all the lawsuits are keeping the agency from making some critical upgrades.

During a Capital Program Committee meeting on Monday, officials described a long list of things they plan to do but can't, for now, given the number of ongoing congestion pricing lawsuits.

Read More: Congressman Josh Gottheimer requests MTA information on congestion pricing calculations

"With several lawsuits pending, congestion pricing is at risk of delay, despite its benefit to the vast majority of commuters who use transit," MTA Construction & Development President Jamie Torres-Springer said at Monday's meeting.

A delay to congestion pricing might sound like a good thing to some, but the MTA insists these lawsuits are unnecessarily delaying the benefits it would bring transit users.

"We can't award contracts until the funding is assured. As a result, the MTA capital program must be placed mostly on hold," said Torres-Springer.

That means things like station upgrades, new subway cars and signal repairs, and expansions to existing lines are all on hold. The committee highlighted a total of 18 stations between the five boroughs where work was paused.

They said upgrades at risk of further delay would include:

250 new electric buses

$1 billion for the next generation of subway train cars

New cars for LIRR and Metro-North

Public announcement system upgrades at 76 stations

"It has consequences beyond just the passage of time," MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said.

When congestion pricing does go into effect, there will be an exemption for vehicles like Access-A-Ride and fleet vehicles that primarily transport people with disabilities, who may also register one vehicle as exempt.