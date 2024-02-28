Despite numerous lawsuits, MTA nearing end of congestion pricing infrastructure installation

NEW YORK -- The MTA said Wednesday it is in the final stages of installing the infrastructure needed for congestion pricing.

Despite facing lawsuits from small business owners and New Jersey lawmakers, the agency is moving forward with the plan to charge drivers $15 for traveling below 60th Street in Manhattan.

At a board meeting in the morning, MTA officials announced the majority of license plate readers are ready to go live.

"Where possible, we're using existing infrastructure. In fact, roughly 95% of the infrastructure is already installed. Con Edison and Verizon have been doing their electrical and communications hook-ups, and, as I've mentioned, we're well underway and nearing the end of the build," Chief Operating Officer Allison C. de Cerreno said.

Opponents of congestion pricing have said the plan will burden middle class families and small businesses. The MTA said recent lawsuits are keeping the agency from making critical upgrades.