MTA board set to vote on congestion pricing recommendations to charge most cars $15 to enter Manhattan's Central Business District

NEW YORK -- MTA board members are scheduled to vote Wednesday on the latest congestion pricing recommendations that would charge most cars $15 to enter Manhattan's Central Business District.

The board will look at the plan drafted by the Traffic Mobility Review Board and decide whether it's the best option for New Yorkers.

Congestion pricing supporters, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and MTA leaders, came together Tuesday to express their approval of the plan.

If the board votes to approve the recommendations, most drivers will have to pay $15 to enter Manhattan south of 60th Street from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., while larger trucks will be expected to dish out as much as $36.

MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber essentially mocked New Jersey leaders during Tuesday's rally, calling them hypocrites for suing over the plan.

"Our neighbors across the river seem content to let traffic keep choking our streets -- they are our streets, in case anybody is confused about that," Lieber said. "I'm still waiting for the call where they ask our opinion about holes on the Jersey Turnpike and the Garden State... We in New York deal with our problems. Kathy Hochul has given us the strength to run a great MTA system."

The current congestion pricing plan has faced pushback, with many saying the hike will impact those visiting Manhattan. Mayor Eric Adams said he would like to see the MTA board consider toll exemptions for people who come into the city for medical appointments, school buses and those using yellow cabs.

If the MTA board votes in favor of the recommendations, the agency will then have to conduct a months-long public hearing process, as required by state law, that could begin as soon as February.

Officials say about 60% of the new tolling system has been completed, and the contractor will continue to install the infrastructure needed while the public review process takes place.