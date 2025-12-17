Cold snap breaking around NYC, but rain and wind on the way Friday

Bundle up Wednesday morning. The day starts with a chilly feel, thanks to wind chills in the 20s and teens.

By Wednesday afternoon, things improve a bit, with highs climbing into the mid-40s.

Thursday brings even more relief, with highs near 50° and a taste of early spring in December. But don't get too comfortable—changes are brewing.

Thursday night, showers roll in during the evening, and overnight, expect steady rain and increasing winds.

First Alert Weather Day Friday due to rain and wind

That sets the stage for Friday, which is shaping up to be a First Alert Weather Day. The morning will be rough: heavy rain paired with gusty winds, and yes, damaging winds are possible.

Temperatures will hover in the 50s early on, but don't let that fool you—by afternoon, the mercury drops through the 40s. Add in strong winds, and the trip home will feel like the 30s.

Bottom line: enjoy the mild stretch while it lasts, and plan ahead for Friday's messy weather.