New York City will receive $4 billion over 4 years from state for child care expansion

NYS giving NYC $4B for child care over next four years

NEW YORK -- New York City is set for what could be a big expansion in child care.

Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday the state is giving the city $4 billion over the next four years for day care and pre-school seats.

Adams says a lack of child care makes life difficult for working families.

"It is one of the greatest inhibitors to families, particularly women, from getting back into the work force, and it has been a burden for far too long," he said.

The mayor says the state also authorized new tax incentives to spur the private sector to create 17,000 new child care slots.

Adams says vacant retail space could be used for child care facilities.