Mayor Adams' attempt to stop buses of migrants from arriving in NYC rejected by State Supreme Court

NEW YORK – The New York State Supreme Court has ruled against Mayor Eric Adams' attempt to block migrant buses from arriving in New York City.

The mayor had requested a preliminary injunction barring Texas-based bus companies from transporting asylum seekers to the city.

The New York Civil Liberties Union argued the mayor's move was unconstitutional. The court agreed and rejected the mayor's request.

Tuesday, the mayor's office said it respects the court's decision.

Mayor Adams' lawsuit against charter bus companies

In January, the mayor filed a lawsuit against 17 charter bus companies that had transported asylum seekers to New York City.

The lawsuit accused the bus companies of violating New York's Social Services Law by dropping off thousands of people without providing a means of support. It sought over $700 million to compensate the city for the cost of shelter, food and health care.

The mayor's office said the lawsuit did help temporarily reduce the number of buses of asylum seekers arriving in the city.

"Notwithstanding the court's ruling, the fact that we brought the lawsuit, for a period of January until now, had the effect of at least half of those bus companies stopped transporting individuals at Texas' direction to New York City and was helpful to our management of the situation overall," said Lisa Zornberg, chief counsel to the mayor and City Hall.

Zornberg added those bus companies were never barred from bringing asylum seekers to the city, but anyone intending to knowingly transport migrants to the city by bus must provide 32-hours advance notice and drop the migrants off in a specific location.