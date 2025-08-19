NYC Broadway Week 2025 2-for-1 tickets on sale now. Find a list of participating shows.

"Waiting for Godot" coming to Broadway, reuniting two stars of a cult movie classic

Tickets are on sale now for the fall edition of NYC Broadway Week, when select Broadway shows offer two tickets for the price of one.

Discounted tickets are available for performances between Sept. 8-21.

Participating shows include "Maybe Happy Ending," the 2025 Tony Award winner for Best Musical; "Stranger Things: The First Shadow," a play expanding the universe of the popular Netflix show; the hit play "Oh, Mary!," now starring Jinkx Monsoon, Kumail Nanjiani and Michael Urie, and long-running favorites such as "Moulin Rouge!," "Six The Musical" and "The Lion King."

What Broadway shows are offering 2-for-1 tickets this fall?

Two dozen shows are offering discounted tickets during Broadway Week:

How do you get 2-for-1 tickets for Broadway Week?

In order to get the discount, purchase tickets through the NYC Tourism website using the code NYCBW400. Shows only offer a limited number of discounted tickets per performance.

When is the next Broadway Week?

NYC Broadway Week usually happens twice a year. If you miss out on discounted tickets this September, the next sale will likely be in January or February 2026.

In the meantime, Off-Broadway Week runs from Oct. 14-26, with 2-for-1 tickets going on sale Sept. 30.