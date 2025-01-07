NYC Broadway Week returns for winter 2025. Here's how to get 2-for-1 tickets.

Broadway revival of "Gypsy" returns to the stage

Broadway revival of "Gypsy" returns to the stage

Broadway revival of "Gypsy" returns to the stage

NEW YORK — New York City's Broadway Week is back, offering two tickets for the price of one to select Broadway shows in January and February.

The deal lasts nearly three weeks, running from Jan. 21 through Feb. 9.

Among the participating shows are the revivals of "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club," now starring Adam Lambert and Auli'i Cravalho, and "Sunset Boulevard," starring Nicole Scherzinger, as well as long-running hits such as "& Juliet," "The Book of Mormon" and "The Lion King."

What Broadway shows are offering 2-for-1 tickets this winter?

Twenty-seven shows are offering discounted tickets during Broadway Week:

How do you get buy one, get one tickets for Broadway Week?

Tickets can be purchased through the NYC Tourism website using the code BWAYWK25. A limited number of discounted seats are available for each show.

When is the next Broadway Week?

New York City Tourism typically holds Broadway Week twice a year. Theatre fans should expect the next sale to happen in fall 2025.

In the meantime, Off-Broadway Week will offer 2-for-1 tickets from Feb. 17 to March 9. Tickets will go on sale on Feb. 4.