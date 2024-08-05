NYC bodegas are getting federal funds for crime prevention. Here's what the money will pay for.

Bodegas in NYC to get new funding for crime prevention

NEW YORK -- New federal funding aims to aid small businesses in New York City that have been targets of violent crime.

"Crime continues to be an issue," said Rep. Adriano Espaillat, a Democrat who represents Washington Heights. "Although violent crime is down, quality of life issues are still very prevalent, and the small businesses feel that every day."

Espaillat said he secured funding for five security initiatives, forming a multi-pronged approach. The programs will coach young people in crime prevention as violence interrupters for their peers, crack down on gang activity in the northwest Bronx, put police teams in schools to coach kids in baseball and conduct individual assessments for each business along Broadway from 90th to 218th Streets

"We'll be looking at cameras," said NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Community Affairs Mark Stewart. "We'll be looking at locks, and just a sample of that, if you have a business and someone is coming in your business who has a mask, maybe you might need a buzzer to buzz them in."

Money goes to bodegas facing biggest risk

The funding will also pay for 800 camera installations within the first year. These steps will help secure some of the New York state's 20,000 bodegas that face the biggest risk.

United Bodegas of America president Radhames Rodriguez said the measures will not only let employees feel safe, but also the communities they serve.

"They're looking to bring safety to small businesses, safety to young people and neighborhoods," Espaillat emphasized.

Police teams will soon begin going business to business to implement improvements.

Each of the five initiatives received about $1 million in federal funding.

