Man accused in NYC apartment rental scheme turns himself in, police say

A man who police say was the mastermind behind a Manhattan apartment rental scheme has turned himself in to authorities.

Nicholas Fuelling is now facing 14 counts of grand larceny.

Last month, a man told CBS News New York that he paid Fuelling $6,400 to secure a Hell's Kitchen apartment, not knowing that someone else had already done the same.

"He manipulated us," said Miguel Márchese, who moved to New York City from San Francisco to find work in the fashion industry.

Neighbors said several alleged victims showed up to the 47th Street address after signing what they believed to be legitimate leases.

"She came all the way from Houston. She had her bags and everything," neighbor Andy Haute said about one alleged victim. "She's looking for another place right now."

The NYPD has released a wanted flyer seeking Nicholas Fuelling, 43, in connection to a grand larceny case. NYPD

The NYPD released a wanted flyer in connection with the case, and Councilmember Erik Bottcher urged other renters with similar experiences to come forward.

"File a police report immediately," he said. "We have to make these people accountable."

As for Márchese, he said he learned from the ordeal and would do a complete background check and contact the building's management next time.

