Upper West Side residents displaced by apartment building fire are holding on to hope through their faith

Dozens of families are coping with losing everything after last week's fire that tore through a six-story apartment building on the Upper West Side.

Now in the midst of holiday season, displaced residents are in search of other places to live, all while holding on to their faith.

"I have nothing"

As crews boarded up the building on 107th Street, the memories of a lifetime lingered for many.

"It's hard to me because what do I have right now? I have no house, no clothes, no apartment. I have nothing," said victim Milly Martin, who had called the building home for 50 years. "Yes, all my life. My kids were born there."

The 75-year-old is now staying a few doors down at the Church of the Ascension.

"This is my first house ... the church. The other one I take it for sleep," Martin said.

Firefighters were on the scene of a large fire on the Upper West Side of Manhattan on Dec. 9, 2025. FDNY/X

Last Tuesday, flames ripped through the building, forcing residents to flee with little more than the clothes they were wearing.

"It has been a scramble for sure. The priority has been to stabilize life for my daughter," Louis Venosta said.

Venosta said he's looking for a sublet to keep his 16-year-old at LaGuardia High School.

"We are trying to make sure she doesn't lose her opportunity for university," Venosta said.

Church of the Ascension holds massive fundraising drive

On Sunday, the Church of Ascension held a benefit concert, and over the last week has raised $250,000, about 10 times its initial goal. Nearly two dozen families will each receive a $10,000 check, and the church will continue collecting donations until Christmas.

"People have been very generous. I mean, the people in the neighborhood, I'm really moved by their support," Venosta said.

As for Martin, she said her faith is helping her hold on to the bright side -- that all of her neighbors are OK.

"Nobody passed away. Everybody in the building is safe," she said.

For displaced residents, the road ahead may be unclear, but they know they are surrounded by hope -- the one thing the fire couldn't take away.