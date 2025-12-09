Fire burns through Upper West Side apartment building in NYC

Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. At least one injury has been reported.

The fire started around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday on the top floor of a six-story building on West 107th Street near Amsterdam Avenue.

At this point, it's unclear how many units are in the building, or how many people may have been forced to evacuate.

The city's Office of Emergency Management says it is working with the MTA to bring in warming buses. Temperatures are currently in the 20s, making it a cold morning for residents and first responders.

Chopper 2 is over the building, where thick smoke can be seen billowing into the sky. The flames appear to have burned through a portion of the roof.

The FDNY shared a photo of the damage on social media, showing a section of the sixth floor collapsed, as well.

Firefighters can be seen battling the blaze from atop the roof and from ladder trucks below.

The fire has prompted a four-alarm response, with approximately 140 fire and EMS personnel on the scene.

Nearby streets are closed as the firefighting efforts continue.

Check back soon for the latest updates on this developing story.