Map shows chance of severe weather around NYC for evening commute

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms brewing Tuesday around Tri-State
First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms brewing Tuesday around Tri-State 02:50

Rain and thunderstorms are back in the weather forecast Tuesday around the New York City area. 

It's a First Alert Weather Day, as we could see some severe weather, as well.

The day got off to another mild and murky start, with even some locally dense fog around the airports. Thankfully, the morning commute was spared from the rain, for the most part, with just some damp roads and drizzle.

All bets are off this afternoon, however, with isolated to scattered downpours, and perhaps a severe thunderstorm or two inland. 

Any severe thunderstorm that develops would be accompanied by gusty winds, downpours, and perhaps some hail. And much like yesterday, localized flooding will be a concern, once again.

After an evening downpour or two, the remainder of the night should be pretty quiet. Expect temperatures to drop to around 60° again.

Tomorrow gets off to a damp start, with perhaps a shower here and there. Otherwise, things shape up nicely, with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s by the afternoon.

Thursday's our next chance of any organized showers and thunderstorms, with Friday looking like a potential washout.

Live radar around Tri-State Area

