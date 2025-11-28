New York Gov. Kathy Hochul encourages people to shop small this holiday season

After Black Friday comes Small Business Saturday, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is encouraging shoppers to invest in their communities this holiday season.

Hochul's office says businesses with fewer than 100 employees make up 98% of businesses statewide and employ nearly 40% of the workforce.

"Every time we choose a local shop, restaurant, or service provider, we're investing in our neighbors and our neighborhoods," the governor said in a statement Friday. "As the daughter of a small business owner, I know the long hours, hard work, and heart that go into running a family business. Small Business Saturday is a reminder that our local enterprises aren't just places to shop, they're engines of opportunity and cornerstones of community. This holiday season, I encourage New Yorkers to shop small and help keep our main streets thriving."

New York's small business economy

Hochul's office said approximately 81% of the state's more than 70,000 retail stores are independently owned, and 7.35% of small businesses are retailers.

The retail sector generated $507 billion in sales in 2024, and retail stores collected $20.3 billion in state sales tax, according to the governor's office.

Retail workers across the state earn an average of $971 a week, "underscoring the industry's essential role in supporting jobs, household income, and local economic growth," the governor's office said.

Ways to support small businesses

Hochul's office shared the following tips for supporting local businesses year round: