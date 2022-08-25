New York families will need to sign up for free school meals this fall

NEW YORK -- New York families need to sign up to receive free school meals this fall.

During the pandemic, the federal goverment authorized free breakfast and lunch for all students, but that policy has ended.

That means families will need to fill out applications, found on their children's school or district website.

"Hundreds of thousands of kids who depend on school meals will re-enter New York classrooms in a few short weeks, and we are deeply worried that families won't learn about this new requirement until after school resumes," No Kid Hungry New York Director Rachel Sabella said in a statement Thursday. "We must make sure families fill out these applications for free or reduced-price meals ASAP so their children will not go hungry this September."

CLICK HERE for the latest from New York City public schools.