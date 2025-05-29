Fish caught in some New York waters unsafe to eat due to elevated PFOS, health officials warn

Some fish caught in New York lakes and rivers may be unsafe to eat due to elevated levels of chemicals known as PFAS, state health officials announced Thursday.

Starting earlier this year, the state implemented new guidelines to update the public about exposure to PFOS, the most common type of PFAS found in fish.

New warnings have been posted for the following bodies of water:

Health officials urge people not to eat any fish caught at Fallkill Lake and Creek.

They say some fish from Lake Mahopac are safe in small quantities, but people should not eat any walleye over 19 inches, small mouth bass over 15 inches or northern pike over 26 inches.

Officials also say not to eat any pumpkinseed/sunfish or American eel from the Carlls River.

New York implements PFOS guidelines for eating fish

The PFOS advisories are among the first in the nation, and the guidelines were developed as part of the Great Lakes Consortium Best Practices Workgroup which includes New York as well as other Great Lakes states, Tribal Nation and the Province of Ontario.

"New York State has so many great waterbodies where people can fish. Each year, we review the latest data to make sure people have the most up-to-date information on eating the fish you catch," State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said in a statement Thursday. "The Department is proud to work with our partners at the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the Environmental Protection Agency, and The Great Lakes Consortium, to offer health protective advice that is based on the latest science and considers the nutritious health benefits of eating fish."

Officials say the guidelines take into consideration both the health benefits of eating fish and the health risks of PFOS. They say people who are pregnant and eat contaminated fish may have a higher risk of having children with developmental or learning delays, and children who eat contaminated fish may also have negative effects on their development or long-term health. Older adults, however, face lower health risks from these chemicals.

The PFOS advisories add to the state's existing mercury and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) guidelines for consuming fish. CLICK HERE to search for specific bodies of water.