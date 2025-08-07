New York DMV warns of rise in texts with links to fake websites. Here's what to watch for.

If you've recently gotten texts claiming to be from the DMV, you're not alone.

Maybe you've gotten a text from an unknown number asking if you've got time to chat? Or a self-described job recruiter letting you know about a new opening?

They're all included in a methods bad actor use called social engineering to coax information out of victims.

What is social engineering?

CBS News New York

To trick victims into sending over their information, scammers will try to use fear and urgency -- tactics often used to pressure people into clicking links or responding without thinking. Now, experts say these fraudsters have added AI to their toolkits.

"It's basically a way of someone tricking you into doing things that they want you to do," cybersecurity expert Justin Cappos said.

What to do about fake DMV texts claiming unpaid tickets

The New York State DMV recently issued a security alert about the increase in fake websites imitating the DMV to get personal information.

New Yorkers have been receiving messages with links to these fraudulent sites, with some claiming the recipient owes money for unpaid tickets.

"You can just go to the Department of Motor Vehicles site. Don't click any links in that message or do anything like that," Cappos said. "You can go there and try to find if there's a way for you to check to see if you have tickets or other stuff like that."