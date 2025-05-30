New York DMV warns of new "scam" text giving final notice for unpaid traffic tickets

Have you received a text message demanding money for an unpaid traffic ticket? The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is warning drivers to beware of what it says is a new "phishing scam."

The DMV posted an example of the texts people are getting. The "final notice" message claims the recipient is subject to penalties under "New York State Administrative code 15c-16.003" if they don't make a payment.

The text says the DMV will suspend their car registration, take away their driving privileges for 30 days and be charged a 35% service fee at toll booths. It also warns of potential prosecution and an impact on the driver's credit score.

The New York State DMV says this is what the phishing text message looks like. New York State DMV

"These scammers flood phones with these texts, hoping to trick unsuspecting New Yorkers into handing over their personal information," DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said in a statement. "DMV will not send you texts asking for your personal information."

Earlier this year, the E-ZPass NY system warned that a congestion pricing scheme was tricking drivers into paying for tolls via text.

Drivers across the country have been targeted by similar messages this year. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation sent out a warning to residents this week, as did New Jersey authorities.

The New Jersey Cybersecurity & Communications Integration Cell said there have been several reports of people getting the phishing texts in the past week.

"This SMiShing scheme is similar to others that have circulated impersonating NJ toll services and EZ-Pass claiming the user has an outstanding toll that needs to be paid to avoid a late fee," the agency said in a statement.

How to avoid scam texts

The New York DMV and the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission are telling drivers that they will not try to collect payments via text message. They say residents should not send sensitive information to unverified websites or click on unfamiliar links.

Signs of a potential scam include messages with poor spelling or grammar, threatening language or a URL that does not seem legitimate, the agencies say.

"If in doubt, do not click," the DMV says.