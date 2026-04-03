NY Auto Show 2026 returns to Javits Center in NYC. What to know.

The New York International Auto Show is taking over the Javits Center in New York City for 10 days.

Dozens of cars from around the world are making their debut at the annual auto show in Manhattan, which started Friday. Some of the notable brands attending include Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Ford, Hyundai, Lamborghini, Porsche and Toyota.

There are many special exhibits, including one showcasing exotic vehicles. Another program highlights the Subaru Loves Pets initiative with adoptable shelter animals at the booth.

CBS News New York is hosting a pop-up newsroom on Saturday.

NY Auto Show tickets and discounts

There are two types of tickets available: general admission and early access.

Here is a breakdown of the pricing:

General admission:

Ages 13 and over: $22

Children from 3 to 12: $8

Children 2 and under with a paid adult: $0

Early access Fridays and Saturdays starting at 9 a.m.

Early Access Adult Admission: $48

Early Access Child Admission: $18

There's a special for those who will take the NY Waterway. The adult combo ticket is $39.50 and the child combo ticket is $19. It's valid only at the Port Imperial Weehawken to Midtown/W 39th St. terminal.

Another option is the RiseNY combo, which includes access to the immersive museum in Times Square, for $58.

There are also guided tours and a discount for groups of 20 or more.

When is the NY Auto Show? 2026 dates

The show opened April 3 and runs through Sunday, April 12.

It's also open on Easter Sunday.

NY Auto Show hours and schedule

Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The opening day ceremony and ribbon cutting are held on the first Saturday of the show from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the Crystal Palace at 35th and 11th Avenue.

Click here for a map of the auto show at the Javits Center.

How to get to the Javits Center

Jacob Javits Convention Center is located at 429 11th Ave. on Manhattan's West Side. The main entrance to the show is located 35th Street and 11th Avenue. An additional entrance is located on 37th Street and 11th Avenue.

Visitors are encouraged to use mass transit, including:

Subway to 34th Street/Hudson Yards, 34th Street/Penn Station or 42nd Street

Bus on the M34 or M42 lines

NJ Transit, Amtrak or LIRR to Penn Station

Metro-North to Grand Central, then 7 train or M42 bus

NYC Ferry to Midtown West/Pier 7

For drivers looking to park in the area, SpotHero is the official event partner and has special rates for attendees.