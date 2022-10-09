Nutley water main shut down, gushing water stops more than 3 days after break

NUTLEY, N.J. -- Officials in Nutley, New Jersey said Sunday crews have stopped a water main break that started Wednesday and flooded homes.

The 74-inch water main was finally shut down and stopped gushing water Saturday night.

READ MORE: Nutley water main break causing major headaches for homeowners

Officials said repairs still have to be made. There was no immediate word on what caused the break.

Crews were working around the clock since the water main broke early Wednesday morning, impacting 300,000 people across Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties.

The entire township of Bloomfield was put under a boil water advisory.