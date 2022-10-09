Watch CBS News
Nutley water main shut down, gushing water stops more than 3 days after break

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Water main break in Nutley floods some homes, apartments
Water main break in Nutley floods some homes, apartments 01:51

NUTLEY, N.J. -- Officials in Nutley, New Jersey said Sunday crews have stopped a water main break that started Wednesday and flooded homes.

The 74-inch water main was finally shut down and stopped gushing water Saturday night. 

READ MORE: Nutley water main break causing major headaches for homeowners

Officials said repairs still have to be made. There was no immediate word on what caused the break.

Crews were working around the clock since the water main broke early Wednesday morning, impacting 300,000 people across Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties.

The entire township of Bloomfield was put under a boil water advisory. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 9, 2022 / 10:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

