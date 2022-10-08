Watch CBS News
Work continues on water main break in Nutley for 4th day

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Water main break in Nutley, New Jersey, still gushing water
Water main break in Nutley, New Jersey, still gushing water 00:31

NUTLEY, N.J. -- The mayor of Nutley says water is still gushing more than 72 hours after a water main broke along Bloomfield Avenue.

Crews have been working around the clock since the water main broke early Wednesday morning, impacting 300,000 people across Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties.

A boil water advisory remains in effect for the entire township of Bloomfield.

The cause of the break is not yet known.

First published on October 8, 2022 / 5:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

