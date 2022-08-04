Watch CBS News
Glass baby bottles recalled for exceeding safe lead levels

NEW YORK -- NUK's First Choice glass baby bottles are being recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says markings on the outside of some of the bottle contain lead levels that exceed federal government safety standards.

The bottles have white and gray stars on the outside with "NUK" printed in white.

They were designed for newborns to 6-month-old babies and sold exclusively on Amazon.

For more information, click here.

