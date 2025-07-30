Over 200 patients suing Northwell Health over hidden cameras in Long Island sleep center bathrooms

Lawsuit filed against Northwell Health over former employee putting cameras in bathrooms

Roughly 250 patients are suing Northwell Health after a former employee pleaded guilty to secretly recording people in bathrooms at a Long Island sleep center.

The civil lawsuit was filed in Nassau County Supreme Court.

It alleges that Northwell failed to protect them from illegal surveillance by Sanjai Syamaprasad. He admitted in court to installing hidden cameras inside bathrooms at the Northwell Sleep Disorders and STARS Rehabilitation Center in Manhasset where he worked.

In a statement Wednesday, Northwell said:

"We were deeply disturbed when we first learned information regarding the conduct of the former employee, who has not worked here for over one year. We promptly reported his conduct to the DA's Office, immediately revoked his access to the premises, and fully cooperated in the DA's Office's investigation and prosecution of him. Safeguarding the privacy of our patients and employees will always remain a high priority for us."

According to prosecutors, between October 2022 and April 2024, Syamaprasad placed a spy camera that looked like a smoke detector in nine bathrooms to film showers and toilets.

A co-worker eventually caught Syamaprasad watching the videos while he was at work, prosecutors say. Northwell says they immediately fired him and alerted law enforcement.

Prosecutors seized hundreds of videos, but they say while Syamaprasad allegedly recorded body parts of hundreds of people, they were only able to identify and bring charges involving five victims, including a child.

Syamaprasad pleaded guilty to unlawful surveillance and evidence tampering earlier this month, and a judge offered five years probation and sex offender registration with no jail time.

Sentencing will be formalized on Sept. 15.

