Northern lights may be visible in NYC tonight. Map shows where the best chance is to see them.

A severe geomagnetic storm may bring the northern lights, or aurora borealis, back to New York City Wednesday night.

NASA said it had monitored a solar flare Tuesday and classified it as a G4. The highest level of geomagnetic storm is G5, extreme.

The G4 solar flare is expected to hit Earth around midday Wednesday. Official caution it may cause disruptions to communication infrastructure like satellites, GPS systems and other technology, including, potentially, power grid stability. The storms cause the disruptions by interfering with Earth's magnetic field

NOAA/Space Weather Prediction Center

It may also mean that the northern lights might be visible in and around the Big Apple.

CBS News New York

New York City obviously contends with a lot of light pollution, which may make for challenging conditions to see the northern lights. However the Big Apple, most of New Jersey and all of Connecticut are in the zone in which it is considered "possible" to see them this evening.

It's more likely they'll be visible across central and northern parts of New York, but those areas will be dealing with a bit of cloud cover, as well. Closer to home, there's a chance you could catch a faint glow on the horizon across the Catskills, Hudson Valley, northern New Jersey, and Connecticut. South of the city, the odds are slimmer, but it's worth a look if you're out and about.

The best time to see them would be from 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

For live maps, see NOAA's aurora forecast model here.

In October of 2024, the northern lights dazzled New Yorkers, lighting up the skies over the city skyline with pink and purple.