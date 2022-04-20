Multiple NJ TRANSIT buses burn in North Bergen

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. -- Multiple NJ TRANSIT buses caught fire Wednesday.

It happened in a parking lot near Tonnelle Avenue and 18th Street in North Bergen.

Smoke could be seen from miles away as at least six buses burned.

Crews were initially unable to get into the lot where the buses were being stored and had difficulty getting water onto the fire.

Police said just before 6:30 p.m. that the fire had been extinguished.

Tonnelle Avenue was shut for a period of time while crews fought the fire, but the roadway has since reopened.

There's no word on the cause of the fire and no reports of any injuries.