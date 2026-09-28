Nor'easter did a number on some of Long Island's South Shore communities

After three days of nor'easter conditions on Long Island, the cleanup and damage assessment continued on Monday.

Trees toppled power lines during the storm, but PSEG Long Island said it has restored power to most customers.

There was steep erosion at Gilgo Beach, where the Army Corps of Engineers was already mobilized for sand replenishment.

Smith Point Park stairs to the surf were wiped out and at Jones Beach, the berm held up but parts of the fishing pier were knocked down.

In addition, the Northwell at Jones Beach Theater suffered significant infrastructure damage.

"The water covered the entire orchestra seats, all the way through the aisle seats into the promenade," said George Gorman of New York State Parks.

CBS News New York met with families recovering from outages and flooding. Homeowners are hoping Monday's high-tide cycles and damage are behind them.

One community that was hit particularly hard was the South Shore town of Lindenhurst.

Mike Felicetti said his home was surrounded by flood water for three days. He still had the pumps working overtime on Monday.

"The tide comes through the ground and around the house, so we try to keep it from filling the crawl space," Felicetti said.

"It's unbelievable just so much money you spend trying to fix and then all of a sudden you get this water," homeowner Eileen Lee said.

Flood insurance helps, but after a prolonged storm and neighborhood streets underwater, the Lopez family said it takes an emotional toll.

"I was stuck inside the house with six kids all weekend, and it was stressful," Michele Lopez said.

Soccer practices were canceled.

"They are way too wet to play on. If the kids were to go out there, they would destroy them for the rest of the season," said Megan Schaming of the Lindenhurst Soccer Club.

Homeowners Darlene and Robert Fantel said they are willingly working with Mother Nature.

"We elevated our home. We elevated our property," Darlene Fantel said.

They said the price to pay for living on the Great South Bay is well worth it.

"We love it. We've been here for over 20 years," Robert Fantel said.