Who got the most rain during the nor'easter? Check out these storm totals and Monday's forecast

The nor'easter that has been bringing bands of rain and heavy winds to New York, New Jersey and the Tri-State Area is finally clearing out.

The storm brought some signifcant rain totals to parts of our area during the past 72 hours.

CBS News New York

Neptune, N.J. registered 8.05 inches

Old Bridge, N.J. saw 6.03 inches

Eastport, N.Y. got 5.53 inches

East Setauket, N.Y. got 5.25 inches

Central Park saw 2.86 inches

CBS News New York

There were also some intense wind gusts.

Montauk, N.Y. saw gusts of 81 mph

Surf City, N.J. saw gusts of 74 mph

Stony Brook, N.Y. saw gusts of 71 mph

Harvey Cedars, N.J. had gusts of 69 mph

Eatons Neck, N.Y. had 66 mph wind gusts

CBS News New York

A Coastal Flood Advisory remained in effect through 3 p.m. Monday, although only minor to locally moderate flooding was expected.

CBS News New York

We'll have leftover showers and breezy conditions throughout the day, but it will be brighter and warmer as the week progresses.

Monday highs will be in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

CBS News New York

Monday night, we'll continue to see some showers, but mostly north and east of New York City. Highs will be in the low 60s.

CBS News New York

Tuesday will bring us a partly sunny day, with highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with highs in the mid-70s.