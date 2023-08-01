Watch CBS News
G.O.O.D. for Girls, Inc. preparing girls to become powerful young women

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

G.O.O.D. for Girls, Inc. preparing girls for the future
NEW YORK -- G.O.O.D. for Girls, Inc. is a local organization helping to shape young girls into powerful young women.

The nonprofit serves girls between the ages of 9 and 18 years old in Westchester County and beyond.

All the participants are from BIPOC families. 

The girls prepare for the future through mentoring, leadership workshops, community service projects and more.

We spoke with Founder and Executive Director Lori Stephens and mentor Ouida Gaillard, along with four of their young participants, Leah, Saige, Maya and Antonia, about the program and why they all got involved. 

CLICK HERE and watch their full interview above for more information.

First published on August 1, 2023 / 9:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

