G.O.O.D. for Girls, Inc. preparing girls to become powerful young women

G.O.O.D. for Girls, Inc. preparing girls for the future

NEW YORK -- G.O.O.D. for Girls, Inc. is a local organization helping to shape young girls into powerful young women.

The nonprofit serves girls between the ages of 9 and 18 years old in Westchester County and beyond.

All the participants are from BIPOC families.

The girls prepare for the future through mentoring, leadership workshops, community service projects and more.

We spoke with Founder and Executive Director Lori Stephens and mentor Ouida Gaillard, along with four of their young participants, Leah, Saige, Maya and Antonia, about the program and why they all got involved.

