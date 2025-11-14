Alleged mafia member ran illegal multimillion dollar N.J. sports betting ring, authorities say

An illegal sports betting ring allegedly headed up by mafia member has been broken up in New Jersey, officials said.

Authorities on Thursday announced charges against 14 people in connection with the multimillion dollar ring after a nearly two-year investigation.

"This was truly a family affair"

Authorities say it was headed up by Joseph "Little Joe" Perna, a soldier in the Lucchese crime family. Perna, 55, is charged with racketeering, conspiracy, gambling offenses and money laundering. He was charged along with his son, stepsons, nephews, wife, and ex-wife.

"This was truly a family affair," Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

Authorities said the group ran multiple electronic sports books across the Garden State.

Despite sports betting being legal in New Jersey, organized crime members cling to doing it illegally, authorities said.

"Organized crime families seem to have a hard time breaking this old habit. So we're going to break it for them," Platkin said. "Today, despite the wide availability of legal sports betting, illegal gambling remains among members and associates of organized crime."

Perna allegedly illegally used offshore gambling websites as part of the operation. He allegedly operated as the financier, or bank, for the $2 million enterprise. His son oversaw the daily operations of the sports book, authorities said.

"This operation also included a number of college athletes, who operated sports books at the direction of the Perna enterprise. And I'll note that this operation relied on Gen Z gamblers and a network of sub-agents recruited from among Perna's son's high school and college friends. They effectively recruited younger gamblers or players they knew would be able to pay up, or those they could leverage payment from, namely college students and student athletes. This was a lucrative operation," Platkin said.

"You should not be gambling in a mob-backed operation"

Authorities pointed out sports betting has been legal in New Jersey since 2018 at licensed casino operators and racetracks.

"Any college student listening: Yes, if you're of age, you can gamble on your phone in the state of New Jersey. You should not be gambling in a mob-backed operation. That's free parental advice," Platkin said. "If you're going to gamble ... use legal and responsible platforms where you are safe. You should not be turning to a friend or an uncle or somebody you don't know, who you don't know where that money's coming from, you don't know what you're getting yourself into."

"Organized crime, unfortunately, has not gone away. It has changed its form, they have changed their tactics, they changed how they operate. But you see a multimillion dollar sports betting ring run by alleged members of the mob, that's not going away, that's just changing. And we're not going to stop holding them accountable," Platkin said. "My advice to them would be knock it off. Earn your money a legitimate way."

Perna could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the most serious charges,

For a complete list of those allegedly involved and the specific charges they're facing, click here.