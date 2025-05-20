N.J. elementary school guard accidentally fired a shot while kids were in class, officials say

A New Jersey elementary school security guard accidentally discharged his weapon in the staff bathroom while students were in their classrooms, officials said.

It happened Friday at Midland Elementary School in Paramus, N.J.

The school superintendent sent out a letter to parents calling the incident "serious," "extremely concerning" and "completely unacceptable."

Parent who did not want to go on camera told CBS News New York Tuesday their kids did not hear the shot go off.

School officials say the safety guard has been placed on leave pending the outcome of an investigation. The Board of Education will determine if additional disciplinary action is necessary.

School counselors are available to speak with anyone who needs it.

Incident raises questions about guns in schools

Police quickly responded and secured the area. No one was hurt, but it raised the question of whether school security guards should be armed.

"It's very scary, but its scarier if there would have been an accident or something else and he didn't have protection. Unfortunately, times we live in, I want my kids's school safety officer to have a gun," Bergen County resident Jennifer Leavitt said.

"It's unfortunate that kind of accident happened, thankfully no one was injured. But I think it makes sense to have professionals armed," Bergen County resident Kim Ford said.

According to a school safety and security report published in 2023 by the New Jersey Association of School Administrators, less than 50% of school districts in the state have armed law enforcement in schools. Some 42% reported having armed security personnel, and 20% have no security staff at all.

"As long as they are properly trained and supervised and former officers who have the experience and understand when to use their weapon, I approve of them," another Bergen County resident said. .