New Jersey man accused of threatening passengers, crew members on flight from Florida

NEWARK, N.J. -- A New Jersey man is accused of threatening passengers and crew members onboard a flight to Newark from Miami, Florida.

Federal prosecutors charged 27-year-old Luis Vaquero, of Passaic County, with one count of interference with flight crew members and attendants by assault or intimidation. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Vaquero started harassing and threatening passengers shortly after takeoff on Feb. 9. He allegedly mocked a group of Jewish passengers and threatened physical violence toward a minor with disabilities.

He is also accused of threatening a crew member who refused to serve him alcohol after beverage service had ended, telling her in part, "You better watch out."

Once the flight landed at Newark Liberty International Airport, the crew alerted law enforcement to meet the plane. Prosecutors said when Vaquero heard the announcement that law enforcement was on the way, he started banging on the cockpit door and demanded to see the pilot. He's accused of threatening to break a crew member's jaw and threatening the pilot while just inches from his face.

"Over the course of a 3-hour flight, we allege Vaquero lost his temper and physically harassed not only the crew and captain, but passengers, making threats of physical violence toward a disabled minor and mocking a group of Jewish passenger," Acting Special Agent in Charge Terence G. Reilly said in a statement. "It all culminated in a terrifying attack and attempted breach of the flight deck when witnesses say he banged on the cockpit door and confronted the pilot. The harrowing flight and other similar incidents onboard airplanes recently are creating tension and fear for fliers and crew members. FBI Newark has a warning for those who think it may not be a big deal—they're breaking federal law, and they will be brought to justice."

Vaquero was escorted off the plane and taken into custody. He later appeared in federal court and was released.