N.J. lifeguard impaled by beach umbrella in Asbury Park, police say

An Asbury Park lifeguard was impaled by a beach umbrella Wednesday morning, police said.

It happened at around 9:30 a.m. on Third Avenue Beach.

Authorities say the 6-foot umbrella went through her shoulder.

The victim was initially treated by her fellow lifeguards. Firefighters had to remove the umbrella on both ends to help get her to the hospital.

She was rushed to Jersey Shore University Hospital for treatment.

There was no immediate word on her condition.

