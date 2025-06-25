Watch CBS News
N.J. lifeguard impaled by beach umbrella in Asbury Park, police say

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
An Asbury Park lifeguard was impaled by a beach umbrella Wednesday morning, police said. 

It happened at around 9:30 a.m. on Third Avenue Beach. 

Authorities say the 6-foot umbrella went through her shoulder.

The victim was initially treated by her fellow lifeguards. Firefighters had to remove the umbrella on both ends to help get her to the hospital. 

She was rushed to Jersey Shore University Hospital for treatment. 

There was no immediate word on her condition. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

