Newtown Board of Education rejects proposed book ban in high school library

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEWTOWN, Conn. -- After months of debate, the school board in Newtown, Connecticut rejected a proposed ban on two books in the Newtown High School library. 

School board members voted unanimously to keep the books during a special meeting on Thursday night. 

Critics argued the books, which deal with topics including bullying, abuse and sexuality, are inappropriate. 

School administrators said they will now develop a process to address parents' individual concerns. 

