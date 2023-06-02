Newtown Board of Education rejects proposed book ban in high school library
NEWTOWN, Conn. -- After months of debate, the school board in Newtown, Connecticut rejected a proposed ban on two books in the Newtown High School library.
School board members voted unanimously to keep the books during a special meeting on Thursday night.
Critics argued the books, which deal with topics including bullying, abuse and sexuality, are inappropriate.
School administrators said they will now develop a process to address parents' individual concerns.
