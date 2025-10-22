Mother facing charges after newborn found at NYC subway station, police say

A mother is facing charges in the case of a newborn baby left unattended earlier this week at a New York City subway station.

Police say 30-year-old Assa Diawara, of Queens, was charged early Wednesday morning with abandonment of a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

Baby found during morning rush at Penn Station

The NYPD said the newborn was found unattended during the morning rush Monday at Penn Station in Manhattan. She was wrapped in a sheet on the steps leading down to the southbound 1, 2 and 3 trains.

Police said the baby did not appear to have any injuries. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Investigators later said her umbilical cord was still attached, but they had not found any evidence indicating that she was born on a train or in the station.

New video shows a person who police say is wanted for questioning in the case of a newborn baby found unattended Monday at a subway station in Manhattan. NYPD

Police released new surveillance images of a person wanted for questioning in the case Tuesday morning. The person appeared to be carrying a bundle of sheets or blankets in their arms.

There was another scare Tuesday when a baby boy was found unattended at a Dunkin' in the Bronx. Police said the child's mother returned about 20 minutes later and was not charged with any crime.

New York State's Abandoned Infant Protection Act allows a parent to abandon a newborn baby up to 30 days of age anonymously, if the child is left in a "safe haven," like a fire station, police station or hospital, and in a safe manner.