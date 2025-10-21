Another baby found unattended in the Bronx as police release video of person sought in Penn Station incident

There was a scare in the Bronx Tuesday morning after an unattended child was found at a Dunkin'.

The boy, believed to be about 3 months old, was found at around 8 a.m. unattended in a stroller at the Dunkin' located on Westchester Avenue near St. Lawrence Avenue. Police responded since there was no sign of a parent or guardian. The child was taken to the hospital and appears to be in good health.

A person returned to the Dunkin looking for the child. That person is being questioned. So far, no charges have been filed. The Administration for Children's Services has been notified.

Police release video after child abandoned in Penn Station subway station

The Bronx incident comes as police released video of a person wanted for questioning in the case of a newborn baby found unattended Monday at a subway station in Manhattan.

Investigators are now asking for the public's help identifying the person seen in the image below.

New video shows a person who police say is wanted for questioning in the case of a newborn baby found unattended Monday at a subway station in Manhattan. NYPD

The NYPD said the baby girl was wrapped in a sheet on the steps leading down to the southbound 1, 2 and 3 trains at the 34th Street and Seventh Avenue stop at Penn Station. She was discovered around 9:30 a.m. Monday during the morning rush.

Police said the baby did not appear to have any injuries. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

"Miracle on 34th Street"

Investigators later said her umbilical cord was still attached, but they had not found any evidence indicating that she was born on a train or in the station.

"I'm calling it the 'Miracle on 34th Street,'" New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow said, praising the responding officers.

New York State's Abandoned Infant Protection Act allows a parent to abandon a newborn baby up to 30 days of age anonymously, if the child is left in a "safe haven," like a fire station, police station or hospital, and in a safe manner.

"If you feel like you are not able to care for the baby and you're not able to get the resources and the help that you need, the safe haven of an emergency department, or a police station, or a firehouse is an option," explained Dr. Adam Berman, associate chair of emergency medicine at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens. "They can surrender the baby, no questions asked, it's anonymous."

New Jersey and Connecticut have similar laws in place.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via their website. All calls are kept confidential.