Newborn baby girl found unattended at NYC's Penn Station during morning rush, police say

By
Renee Anderson
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Renee Anderson

Renee Anderson,
Dave Carlin
Dave Carlin
Dave Carlin

Dave Carlin

/ CBS New York

A newborn baby girl was found wrapped in a sheet at a subway station during the morning rush in Manhattan, police say.

The NYPD said the child was discovered at around 9:30 a.m. Monday on the steps leading to the southbound 1, 2 and 3 trains at the 34th Street and 7th Avenue stop at Penn Station. 

Police said the girl was conscious, alert and did not appear to have any injuries. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.   

A newborn baby girl was found wrapped in a sheet at a subway station during the morning rush in Manhattan, police say. CBS News New York

The baby appeared to be a newborn and was found unattended, with no sign of her mother, police said. It's unclear exactly how long the girl was left unattended. 

Police are now reviewing surveillance video from inside the station to determine who left the child. 

It is a felony to abandon a child under the age of 14. New York State's Abandoned Infant Protection Act allows a parent to abandon a newborn baby up to 30 days of age anonymously, if the child is left in a safe space, like a police or fire station, and in a safe manner.

Check back soon for the latest updates on this developing story. 

