Newark Police respond to report of shooting at Ebon Square apartments

By CBS New York Team

NEWARK, N.J. -- Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Newark

Officers responded around 6 a.m. Monday to the Ebon Square apartments at the corner of South 15th Street and Clinton Avenue. 

Heavily armed officers are standing guard outside the building and have the area blocked off. 

One neighbor said it's usually a quiet, peaceful building, so she was surprised to see the scene outside. 

"It's not good to see that type of thing in the neighborhood," she said. "I've lived here several years and I haven't seen anything like this."

It's unclear if anyone was injured. 

