Newark Police Lt. John Formisano convicted of murdering estranged wife Christie Formisano

NEWARK, N.J. -- A Newark police lieutenant charged with murdering his estranged wife has been convicted on all counts.

John Formisano was found guilty Wednesday in the 2019 shooting that killed 37-year-old Christie Formisano and wounded her boyfriend.

According to court documents, Formisano told investigators he entered the home the couple once shared in Jefferson Township, suspected Christie had a male guest in the bedroom and "blacked out."

Police said Formisano started shooting at Christie and the man, who ran to the homes next door. He allegedly followed, still shooting, and killed her outside of a neighbor's house.

The couple's two young children were also in the home the night of the shooting.

Formisano is currently a member of the Newark Police Department, but has been suspended without pay since July 2019.