New Jersey imam critically wounded in shooting outside Newark mosque

By CBS New York Team

NEWARK, N.J. -- An imam was shot Wednesday morning outside a mosque in Newark, New Jersey.

Police said the imam was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition. 

The shooting was reported shortly after 6:15 a.m. near the corner of Camden Street and South Orange Avenue.

Hours later, officers could be seen posted outside the entrance to Masjid Muhammad mosque. 

Police confirmed the victim is the imam of the mosque. 

According to its website, the mosque, formerly known as Temple #25, was founded in 1975 and is also home to Clara Mohammed School-Newark for students K-12. The website lists the name of a resident imam and two assistant imams. 

So far, there's no word on a suspect or a motive in the shooting.

First published on January 3, 2024 / 9:57 AM EST

