N.J. health officials warn of potential measles exposures at Newark Liberty Airport. Here's what we know.

New Jersey state health officials are warning of potential measles exposures at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The state Department of Health says a passenger, who doesn't live in the Garden State, traveled through at least two of the airport's terminals on Dec. 19.

Anyone who was in Terminal B or Terminal C between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on that day may have been exposed to the highly contagious virus.

The Department of Health said it is working with local health officials on contact tracing and to notify people who might have been exposed.

Any updates will be posted on the NJDOH website.

Measles symptoms

Measles becomes airborne and spreads when a sick person coughs or sneezes. The virus can remain in the air for two hours after an infected person was present, according to county health officials.

Symptoms include fever, rash, cough, red or watery eyes, and a runny nose. They usually appear 10-12 days after exposure, but can occur within a week or up to three weeks later, health officials say.

The first symptoms are followed by a rash that starts on the face and moves downward, according to officials.

Measles can lead to serious conditions such as pneumonia, brain swelling, or even death.

People who are unvaccinated, young children, pregnant women and people with weak immune systems are at the highest risk, officials said.