20 more measles cases found in Rockland County, New York, as health leaders urge getting vaccinated

New York health leaders are urging families in Rockland County to get vaccinated for measles amid a recent spike in cases.

Rockland's health department said Friday that 20 new cases of the highly contagious disease have been confirmed since October in people who were unvaccinated, including many children under 5 years old.

County health officials said four children were hospitalized for measles, including one who was critically ill, and that they have since recovered.

"Measles and the potential complications are preventable. We can all do our part to protect our most vulnerable community members — such as young children and individuals with weakened immune systems — by ensuring our immunity to measles. Anyone who is unsure of their immunity should seek vaccination as soon as possible," Rockland County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Leahy said.

The new measles cases brought the county's total for the year to 21, according to the health department.

It comes a week after Connecticut reported its first measles case since 2021. So far this year, there have also been 15 confirmed cases in New York City and 11 in New Jersey.

What Rockland County residents should do

Rockland County advised residents to check their measles vaccination status and to also verify their family members' immunity.

"Check your records, ask your doctor, or consider a titer (a blood test that measures immunity) check, which can be done at a health clinic or your health care provider," the county said. "If you are not immune or unsure about your immune status, it is best to seek MMR vaccination, unless you are pregnant or have a weakened immune system."

Free vaccines are available by calling the Rockland County Department of Health at 845-364-2497 or 845-364-2520, officials said.

Measles symptoms

Measles becomes airborne and spreads when a sick person coughs or sneezes. The virus can remain in the air for two hours after an infected person was present, according to county health officials.

Symptoms include fever, rash, cough, red or watery eyes, and a runny nose. They usually appear 10-12 days after exposure, but can occur within a week or up to three weeks later, the county health department said.

The first symptoms are followed by a rash that starts on the face and moves downward, according to officials.

Measles can lead to serious conditions such as pneumonia, brain swelling, or even death.

People who are unvaccinated, young children, pregnant women and people with weak immune systems are at the highest risk, officials said.