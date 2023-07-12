Newark Police seek 2 kidnapping suspects

Police in Newark searching for 2 accused kidnapping suspects

Police in Newark searching for 2 accused kidnapping suspects

NEWARK, N.J. -- Police in Newark are searching for two kidnapping suspects.

Investigations haven't released many details about the incident, but they did release photos of the suspects.

Police Seek Public’s ID’ing 7-3-23 Kidnapping Suspects at 100 block of Adams Street. Suspect forced the victim to withdraw $9K from her bank account. Call: 1-877-NWK-TIPS. P#partnership #newjersey #cops #tips #CrimeStoppers pic.twitter.com/jrqGP4EILO — Dept. Public Safety (@NewarkNJPolice) July 12, 2023

Police say they're working to identify the two men, who are accused of forcing a woman to withdraw $9,000 from her bank account on July 3.

The suspects were spotted on Adams Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.