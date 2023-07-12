Watch CBS News
Newark Police seek 2 kidnapping suspects

NEWARK, N.J. -- Police in Newark are searching for two kidnapping suspects.

Investigations haven't released many details about the incident, but they did release photos of the suspects.

Police say they're working to identify the two men, who are accused of forcing a woman to withdraw $9,000 from her bank account on July 3.

The suspects were spotted on Adams Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

