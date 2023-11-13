Newark high school student injured in drive-by shooting during gas leak evacuation

NEWARK, N.J. -- A Newark high school student was shot and injured during a school evacuation on Monday.

A gas leak at Central High School prompted a schoolwide evacuation at around noon.

According to police, someone driving by shot the 15-year-old boy as he and other students were waiting outside.

"Everything was normal and then poof, chaos," said Wilneidys Alcerro, a student.

Chopper 2 showed the aftermath of the shooting as police swarmed the high school.

"I was walking by and I saw him on the ground," Alcerro told CBS New York. "I didn't hear the gunshots ... Kids started running and security guards started yelling 'Go inside! Go inside!'"

Terrified parents rushed to pick up their children. Many said they found out about the shooting when their children called them.

"My wife just told me to go pick up my son, and I don't know what to say," one parent said. "I'm just glad my child is fine and OK."

An email from a parent showed the school did notify parents of the shooting at 1:30 p.m., roughly 90 minutes after it happened.

"It went out as it would normally be scheduled to go out. The reality is students on the street side were calling their parents, which I would expect them to do. That happened before the district's notification went out," said Newark Schools Superintendent Roger Leon.

District officials said the student who was shot was in stable condition and being treated at University Hospital.

The investigation into who was behind the shooting is ongoing.