Newark activates Code Red through Friday night due to heat. Here's how the city's responding.

With the temperatures rising into the 90s and a dangerous heat index, Newark, New Jersey, is activating a Code Red warning to keep residents and soccer fans attending World Cup festivals safe.

A World Cup fan village is being set up in Newark's Ironbound section. One fan from Scotland is looking forward to enjoying the atmosphere, but says he didn't expect the scorching temperatures.

"Hot," Andrew Cairns said. "It's not hot in Scotland, when we left anyway. It was raining and cold."

Newark residents are using umbrellas, portable fans and bottles of water to stay cool.

Cooling centers and shelters opened

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As part of the Code Red, the city has opened five cooling centers. The city is also opening up shelters for those experiencing homelessness.

Click here for a complete list of Newark cooling centers and shelters opened in response to the heat.

"Water is key"

The city has also warned residents to use air conditioning indoors, and reminded them to stay hydrated.

"Water is key. You have to stay hydrated, keep your body filled with electrolytes. That's as easy as grabbing a banana or even a sports drink," Newark Department of Health and Community Wellness Director Ketlen Alsbrook said.

Alsbrook said heat-related illnesses can range from a heat rash to heat stroke, and specific symptoms warrant an emergency room visit.

"If you start noticing changes in your skin color, it starts to get red and flushed, or you are experiencing dizziness, nausea, headaches," Alsbrook said.

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"Urban areas are much hotter"

Newark officials are telling residents to take advantage of parks with cooling features like splash pads and trees, because being outside without shade can make it feel even hotter.

"So, it really is the combination of permeable pavement, so, the asphalt, buildings, lack of green space, lack of trees, parks - it creates almost a heat dome where urban areas are much hotter than our suburban or rural neighbors," Newark Chief Sustainability Officer Nicole Hewitt-Zabral said.

Newark is making sure many parks have splash pads and misting in order to create heat-safe zones outside.

The city says it has also planted more than 1,500 trees since last Earth Day, and is rolling out other programs like coating the roofs of recreation centers white to reduce heat absorption.

According to the mayor's office, the Code Red will remain in effect until Friday at 8 p.m., or even into Saturday, if need be.