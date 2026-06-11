Weather for NYC causing heat advisory, air quality alert Thursday and Friday

Dangerous heat is building across the Tri-State Area with the threat of severe storms, making Thursday and Friday First Alert Weather Days.

A Heat Advisory is in place from noon through 8 p.m. Friday for most of the area, including the city.

CBS News New York

An Air Quality Alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday for New York City and Long Island due to elevated ozone levels.

CBS News New York

What's the weather today?

Thursday starts warm and muggy with temperatures already in the 60s and 70s, setting the stage for a steamy afternoon. By mid to late day, highs climb into the low 90s, but it will feel more like 95 to over 100 degrees in many spots.

Record highs are even possible today.

CBS News New York

As the heat peaks, attention turns to the sky. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop between 4 and 9 p.m., with the potential to turn severe. The main concerns are damaging straight-line winds and hail, so it is important to stay aware.

Any evening storms taper off overnight, but the muggy air sticks around.

CBS News New York

Friday follows a similar script with another hot, humid day and another round of late-day strong to severe storms.

Weekend forecast

Looking ahead to the weekend, conditions improve. Saturday stays warm with lower humidity and highs in the upper 80s, while Sunday remains warm with a late chance for a passing shower.

Make sure to stay hydrated, limit time outdoors during peak heat, and check on vulnerable neighbors throughout this stretch.

Cooling centers across the city are opening for the duration of the hot weather. Click here to find a center nearby.