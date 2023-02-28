New Jersey man caught with cache of weapons at Newark Airport
NEWARK, N.J. -- A New Jersey man is facing multiple federal charges after prosecutors say he tried to board a plane at Newark Liberty International Airport with a cache of weapons.
The 42-year-old from Wallington, Bergen County, is accused of carrying firearms, ammunition, a bulletproof vest, fraudulent law enforcement credentials and more.
Prosecutors say the TSA discovered the items in checked bags back in December.
The suspect was taken into custody and made a court appearance Monday.
