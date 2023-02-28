Watch CBS News
Local News

New Jersey man caught with cache of weapons at Newark Airport

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEWARK, N.J. -- A New Jersey man is facing multiple federal charges after prosecutors say he tried to board a plane at Newark Liberty International Airport with a cache of weapons.

The 42-year-old from Wallington, Bergen County, is accused of carrying firearms, ammunition, a bulletproof vest, fraudulent law enforcement credentials and more.

Prosecutors say the TSA discovered the items in checked bags back in December.

The suspect was taken into custody and made a court appearance Monday.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 28, 2023 / 5:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.