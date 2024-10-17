Newark Airport's new Terminal B renderings unveiled

NEWARK, N.J. -- Newark Liberty International Airport is getting another overhaul.

After the New Jersey airport's new Terminal A opened in 2022, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey just unveiled plans for a new Terminal B.

Officials shared renderings of their vision for Newark's new international terminal, which was built in 1973. They focused on improved access to get to the airport, parking, hotels and more art throughout.

"A taste of who we are here in New Jersey"

Listening sessions were held with community members before the plans were announced, officials said. Based on the sessions, there will also be more opportunities for local businesses at Terminal B, they said.

"Forty-nine million visitors. Sometimes their only opportunity to get a flavor or a taste of who we are here in New Jersey, in Elizabeth and in Newark. And I will tell you, if you go into other terminals, sometimes you will get the impression that you are in the state of New York," State Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz said.

"We are going to restructure both the airfield, the landside and everything else about this airport," Jacquelene McCarthy, director of aviation redevelopment for the Port Authority, said.

All three major airports undergo massive improvements

Two years ago, the Port Authority announced a $35 billion effort to improve the New York City area's three major airports.

Officials did not announce a timeline or price tag for the Newark Airport Terminal B project at Thursday's event.

More planning needs to be done before establishing the cost, they said, but that's expected to happen within the next three to four months.

